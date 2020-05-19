Arizona Guardsmen facilitate COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation

Arizona National Guard service members direct visitor check-in at a temporary COVID-19 testing site on the Navajo Nation May 19, 2020, in Tonalea, Ariz. The Arizona Department of Health Services and Gov. Doug Ducey, along with personnel support from the Arizona National Guard, continue a statewide testing blitz with hopes of testing up to 60,000 Arizonans this month (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

