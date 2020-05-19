Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation [Image 7 of 7]

    Arizona healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation

    TONALEA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation May 19, 2020, in Tonalea, Ariz. The Arizona Department of Health Services and Gov. Doug Ducey, along with personnel support from the Arizona National Guard, continue a statewide testing blitz with hopes of testing up to 60,000 Arizonans this month (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 21:48
    Photo ID: 6215732
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-CC902-0153
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: TONALEA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Guardsmen facilitate COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation
    Arizona Guardsmen facilitate COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation
    Arizona Guardsmen facilitate COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation
    Arizona Guardsmen facilitate COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation
    Arizona Guardsmen facilitate COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation
    Arizona healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation
    Arizona healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing on the Navajo Nation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Guard
    Operations
    Air
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Activation
    ANG
    AZ
    Support
    Soldiers
    Military
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    Readiness
    National Guard
    Navajo Nation
    AZANG
    AZNG
    Papago
    AZARNG
    Healthcare workers
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    WEGOTTHISAZ
    TFLOGAZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT