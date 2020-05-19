Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Denis Cox, Chaplain of 1st Marine Division [Image 4 of 4]

    Captain Denis Cox, Chaplain of 1st Marine Division

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Alexa Hernandez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Capt. Denis Cox, the chaplain of 1st Marine Division, right, speaks to Gunnery Sgt. Chad Pulliam on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2020. Chaplains are the military's religious leaders, responsible for tending to the spiritual and moral well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexa M. Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 19:28
    Photo ID: 6215467
    VIRIN: 200519-M-VO343-1041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Denis Cox, Chaplain of 1st Marine Division [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    usmc
    Blue Diamond
    Navy
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Chaplain

