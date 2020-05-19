U.S. Navy Capt. Denis Cox, the chaplain of 1st Marine Division, right, speaks to Gunnery Sgt. Chad Pulliam on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2020. Chaplains are the military's religious leaders, responsible for tending to the spiritual and moral well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexa M. Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 19:35 Photo ID: 6215466 VIRIN: 200519-M-VO343-1040 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.12 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Denis Cox, Chaplain of 1st Marine Division [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.