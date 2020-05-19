Captain Denis Cox, Chaplain of 1st Marine Division

U.S. Navy Capt. Denis Cox, the chaplain of 1st Marine Division, poses for a portrait on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2020. Chaplains are the military's religious leaders, responsible for tending to the spiritual and moral well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexa M. Hernandez)
