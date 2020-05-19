Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr. addresses the audience at Coast Guard Sector Boston after assuming command of the First Coast Guard District, May 19, 2020 at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts. Allan assumed command from Rear Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, who served as First District commander for the past two years. (Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2020 15:50
|Photo ID:
|6215268
|VIRIN:
|200519-G-HT254-1080
|Resolution:
|5216x3482
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander [Image 3 of 3]
