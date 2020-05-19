Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander

Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr. addresses the audience at Coast Guard Sector Boston after assuming command of the First Coast Guard District, May 19, 2020 at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts. Allan assumed command from Rear Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, who served as First District commander for the past two years. (Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

