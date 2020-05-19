Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr. relieves Rear Adm. Andrew J.Tiongson of his duty as commander of First Coast Guard District in a change of command ceremony, May 19, 2020 at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts. Tiongson served as First District Commander for the past two years. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:50
    Photo ID: 6215269
    VIRIN: 200519-G-HT254-1059
    Resolution: 5620x3752
    Size: 14.49 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander
    Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander
    Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    command
    Admiral
    Boston
    change of command
    Allan
    First District
    LANTAREA
    Buschman
    Tiongson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT