Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander

Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr. relieves Rear Adm. Andrew J.Tiongson of his duty as commander of First Coast Guard District in a change of command ceremony, May 19, 2020 at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts. Tiongson served as First District Commander for the past two years. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

