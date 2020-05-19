Vice Adm. Scott A. Buschman, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presides over the First Coast Guard District change of command ceremony, May 19, 2020 at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr., assumed the responsibilities of commander of the First Coast Guard District, which covers eight states, including more than 2,000 miles of coastline from the U.S., Canadian border to northern New Jersey, and 1,300 miles offshore. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:50 Photo ID: 6215267 VIRIN: 200519-G-HT254-1025 Resolution: 5250x3505 Size: 11.97 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard welcomes new Northeast commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.