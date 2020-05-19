319th Medical Group Airmen pose for photo while waiting for visitors during Coronavirus testing on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2020. Coronavirus testing was conducted on base to measure the current presence of the virus on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:45 Photo ID: 6215257 VIRIN: 200519-F-LG031-1006 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 3.54 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Testing on Grand Forks AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.