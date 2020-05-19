Vital signs monitor is positioned to assist with gathering patient data during Coronavirus testing on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2020. Coronavirus testing included a prescreening of questions about symptoms followed by measuring vitals and collecting samples. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:45 Photo ID: 6215256 VIRIN: 200519-F-LG031-1003 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 2.01 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Testing on Grand Forks AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.