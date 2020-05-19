Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Testing on Grand Forks AFB [Image 5 of 7]

    COVID-19 Testing on Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    319th Medical Group Airman discusses testing process with a visitor during Coronavirus testing on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2020. Coronavirus testing was conducted on a large scale drive-through process to benefit the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:45
    Photo ID: 6215259
    VIRIN: 200519-F-LG031-1024
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Testing on Grand Forks AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

