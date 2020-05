A patron grabs his bowling ball May 18, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d Force Support Squadron has begun reopening a number of base facilities, while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidance. Moody will continue to assess and plan the reopening of facilities in the coming weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 13:56 Photo ID: 6215029 VIRIN: 200518-F-QM500-1017 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 638.71 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23d FSS reopens facilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.