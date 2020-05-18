23d FSS reopens facilities

Jackie Cintron, 23d Force Support Squadron reservation aid, works on her computer May 18, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d FSS has begun reopening a number of base facilities, while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidance. Moody will continue to assess and plan the reopening of facilities in the coming weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

