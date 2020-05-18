Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d FSS reopens facilities [Image 1 of 6]

    23d FSS reopens facilities

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Jeff Goodall, left, and Dakota Boseman, 23d Force Support Squadron food service workers, pose for a photo May 18, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d FSS has begun reopening a number of base facilities, while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidance. Moody will continue to assess and plan the reopening of facilities in the coming weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d FSS reopens facilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

