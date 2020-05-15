Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping

Esther Lam, an epidemiologist with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) discusses procedures of the COVID-19 mapping mission with Washington Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jack Eisaman, a Physicians Assistant, May 15, 2020 at the DOH offices at Tumwater, Wash. The Washington National Guard is supporting the DOH prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Washington prepares to move to re-opening parts of the state. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

