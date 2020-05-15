Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping

Washington Army National Guard Cpl. John Montgomery talks with a COVID-19 patient during a contact mapping call from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) offices, Tumwater, Wash., on May 15, 2020. The Washington National Guard is supporting the DOH prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Washington prepares to move to re-opening parts of the state. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
Guardsmen support Washington Health Department with COVID-19 mapping
