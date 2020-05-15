Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping [Image 1 of 5]

    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping

    TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Maj. Brian Banke, a Chaplain with the Western Air Defense Sector, functions as the training manger for the COVID-19 mapping mission for the Washington National Guard at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) offices Tumwater, Wash., on May 15, 2020. The Washington National Guard is supporting the DOH prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Washington prepares to move to re-opening parts of the state. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 11:35
    Photo ID: 6214748
    VIRIN: 200515-Z-CH590-0065
    Resolution: 5193x3568
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: TUMWATER, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping
    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping
    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping
    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping
    Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen support Washington Health Department with COVID-19 mapping

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    Washington Department of Health
    COVID-19 mapping

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT