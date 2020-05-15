Washington National Guard assists COVID-19 Mapping

Washington Air National Guard Maj. Brian Banke, a Chaplain with the Western Air Defense Sector, functions as the training manger for the COVID-19 mapping mission for the Washington National Guard at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) offices Tumwater, Wash., on May 15, 2020. The Washington National Guard is supporting the DOH prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Washington prepares to move to re-opening parts of the state. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

