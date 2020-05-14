NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID

Spc. Fisher Wall (left), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Sgt. Mary Cloninger, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, represent the division as the 3rd ID Soldier and NCO of the Year at an award ceremony on Fort Stewart, Ga., May 14, 2020. Cloninger, who was deployed at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, and Wall will both go on to represent the division at the XVIII Airborne Corps NCO and Soldier of the Year competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

