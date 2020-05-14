Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID [Image 3 of 3]

    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Fisher Wall (left), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Sgt. Mary Cloninger, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, represent the division as the 3rd ID Soldier and NCO of the Year at an award ceremony on Fort Stewart, Ga., May 14, 2020. Cloninger, who was deployed at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, and Wall will both go on to represent the division at the XVIII Airborne Corps NCO and Soldier of the Year competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 11:28
    Photo ID: 6214734
    VIRIN: 200514-A-QM253-003
    Resolution: 5867x3661
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID
    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID
    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    NCO of the year
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Soldier of the year
    XVIII ABC
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Dogface Soldier
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    1 ABCT
    2 ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT