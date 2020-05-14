Col. Scott O’Neal left, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Sgt. Mary Cloninger and Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari Williams, senior enlisted leader of 2ABCT, virtually attend the award ceremony for the winners of 3rd Infantry Division’s NCO and Soldier of the Year competition May 14, 2020 on Fort Stewart, Ga.. Cloninger received an Army Commendation Medal from the 2ABCT command team for becoming the 3rd ID NCO of the year while deployed at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 11:28 Photo ID: 6214733 VIRIN: 200514-A-QM253-002 Resolution: 4507x3011 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.