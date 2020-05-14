Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID [Image 2 of 3]

    NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    3rd Infantry Division

    Col. Scott O’Neal left, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Sgt. Mary Cloninger and Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari Williams, senior enlisted leader of 2ABCT, virtually attend the award ceremony for the winners of 3rd Infantry Division’s NCO and Soldier of the Year competition May 14, 2020 on Fort Stewart, Ga.. Cloninger received an Army Commendation Medal from the 2ABCT command team for becoming the 3rd ID NCO of the year while deployed at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

