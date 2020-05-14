NCO, Soldier of the Year to represent 3ID

Maj. Gen Antonio Aguto left, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Coffey (right), senior enlisted leader, present Spc. Fisher Wall with an Army Commendation Medal during the award ceremony for the winners of 3rd Infantry Division NCO and Soldier of the Year at Fort Stewart, Ga., May 14, 2020. Wall, a Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, will go on to represent the division at the XVIII Airborne Corps NCO and Soldier of the Year competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

