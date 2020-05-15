Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group Change of Command

    MA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Stephen Dillon became the commander of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group during a ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 15, succeeding Col. James Hoye. The primary mission of the 253 CEIG is to train, advise, and direct combat-ready units and provides communications, engineering and installation services in support of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 08:37
    Photo ID: 6214523
    VIRIN: 200518-Z-OD508-0002
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 395.47 KB
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    national guard
    massachusetts air national guard
    253 CEIG

