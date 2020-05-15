253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group Change of Command

Col. Stephen Dillon became the commander of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group during a ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 15, succeeding Col. James Hoye. The primary mission of the 253 CEIG is to train, advise, and direct combat-ready units and provides communications, engineering and installation services in support of the Air Force.

