Col. Stephen Dillon became the commander of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group during a ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 15, succeeding Col. James Hoye. The primary mission of the 253 CEIG is to train, advise, and direct combat-ready units and provides communications, engineering and installation services in support of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2020 08:37
|Photo ID:
|6214527
|VIRIN:
|200518-Z-OD508-0006
|Resolution:
|2000x1335
|Size:
|436.17 KB
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT