Lt. Col. Chris Skoutas, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, reviews flight routes during a flyover above Kauai May 14, 2020. Aircrews from the Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing conducted a series of flyovers throughout the Hawaiian Islands as part of Operation American Resolve to salute all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying home to 'flatten the curve of transmission' of the virus. In all one KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster III, and a pair of F-22 Raptors executed the flyovers as part of regular training operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 00:13 Photo ID: 6214343 VIRIN: 200514-Z-PW099-0208 Resolution: 3063x2297 Size: 4.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Hickam conducts Hawaii flyover honoring those who 'flatten the curve' [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.