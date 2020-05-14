Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam conducts Hawaii flyover honoring those who 'flatten the curve' [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Hickam conducts Hawaii flyover honoring those who 'flatten the curve'

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    A view of Kahuku, Hawaii from the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III as it soars above the Oahu Island terrain May 14, 2020. Aircrews from the Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing conducted a series of flyovers throughout the Hawaiian Islands as part of Operation American Resolve to salute all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying home to ‘flatten the curve of transmission’ of the virus. In all one KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster III, and a pair of F-22 Raptors executed the flyovers as part of regular training operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam conducts Hawaii flyover honoring those who 'flatten the curve' [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

