Team Hickam conducts Hawaii flyover honoring those who 'flatten the curve'

Major Gen. Kenneth S. Hara the adjutant general for the State of Hawaii and Lt. Col. Chris Skoutas, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, discuss a flight path before taking off for a flyover of the Hawaiian Islands May 14, 2020', at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing aircrews conducted the flyovers as part of Operation American Resolve to salute all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying home to ‘flatten the curve of transmission’ of the virus. In all, one KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster III and a pair of F-22 Raptors executed the Hawaii flyovers as part of regular training operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

