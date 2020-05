SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2020) – Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Marisol Swenney, left, and Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Roland Reyes, both assigned to future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), review a muster sheet during crew swap, the next phase of recovery for the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). The Navy re-tested the crew for COVID-19 and transferred nearly 90 confirmed healthy Sailors from quarantine to the ship to replace the caretaker crew that has been aboard since the ship arrived in San Diego on April 28. The new caretaker crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen and provide essential services for the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 21:27 Photo ID: 6214259 VIRIN: 200518-N-VN584-1011 Resolution: 4816x3211 Size: 4.54 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Kidd Conducts Crew Swap, Transitions to Next Phase of COVID-19 Recovery [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander M Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.