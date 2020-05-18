USS Kidd Conducts Crew Swap, Transitions to Next Phase of COVID-19 Recovery

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2020) – Senior Chief Fire Controlman Michael Miller, assigned to the future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), confirms Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) are aboard the bus during crew swap, the next phase of recovery for the ship. The Navy re-tested the crew for COVID-19 and transferred nearly 90 confirmed healthy Sailors from quarantine to the ship to replace the caretaker crew that has been aboard since the ship arrived in San Diego on April 28. The new caretaker crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen and provide essential services for the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona)

