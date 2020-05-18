ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 will graduate approximately 1,000 midshipmen during five swearing-in events and one virtual ceremony. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr/Released)
