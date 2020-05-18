Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020

    The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 will graduate approximately 1,000 midshipmen during five swearing-in events and one virtual ceremony. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 16:38
    VIRIN: 200518-N-BD231-0728
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    TAGS

    USNA
    U.S. Naval Academy
    Midshipmen
    2020 Graduation
    US Naval Academy 2020 Graduation

