ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) Midshipmen toss their covers concluding the fourth swearing-in event for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 will graduate approximately 1,000 midshipmen during five swearing-in events and one virtual ceremony. The hat toss, now a traditional ending to the event, originated at the Naval Academy in 1912 as a symbolic and visual end to the four-year program. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6213991
|VIRIN:
|200518-N-MC499-0689
|Resolution:
|7566x5044
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT