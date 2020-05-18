Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC season on the way

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.18.2020

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    With spring weather here, the heating season has officially ended. The Directorate of Public Works started shutting off building heating systems April 15 but the process is slower than normal due to COVID-19 and, consequently, the reduced number of maintenance technicians available.

