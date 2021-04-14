End of heating season for USAG Italy

Photo By Laura Kreider | With spring weather here, the heating season has officially ended. The Directorate of...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | With spring weather here, the heating season has officially ended. The Directorate of Public Works started shutting off building heating systems April 15 but the process is slower than normal due to COVID-19 and, consequently, the reduced number of maintenance technicians available. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy (April 12, 2021) – The end of the heating season is fast approaching. The Directorate of Public Works will begin shutting off building heating systems on April 15, 2021.



In accordance with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy heating and cooling policy, which reflects Italian and Army guidance, heating systems will begin shutoff on April 15 in the following order: 1) administrative and support (ex. warehouse), 2) community facilities, 3) barracks, 4) operational or mission facilities, and 5) Child Development Centers/medical/dental.



For the buildings with ventilation systems or hot water radiators, shutting the heat off doesn’t require any occupant input. In leased and private rental housing the boiler control needs to be moved from the icon for “radiator + faucet” to the “faucet-only” setting, which is the domestic hot water setting. This may involve changing the temperature setting, a lower temperature of 45 C (113 F) (instantaneous water heaters) or 60 C (140 F) (boiler with a water storage tank). For the buildings and houses that have heat pumps simply shut off the thermostat.



With the first few warm days we always receive calls – “when is the AC going to get turned on?” Usually, this happens very soon after the heat is turned off, but note that there is about a month before air conditioning season. The DPW authorizes air conditioning season to begin on or after May 15 and only after three consecutive days of 26.5 C (80 F) temperatures. Operation of split system or heat pump air conditioners in offices or buildings is prohibited before the general use of air conditioning has been authorized. Exceptions are only granted for facilities that are medical, day care/school, and special use or mission essential, such as data centers and computer rooms.



When air conditioning season does begin, thermostats setting can be no lower than the garrison policy limit of 24 C (75 F). For thermostats that control both heating and air conditioning, switch the season control from heating to cooling and raise the set point to no lower than 24 C. Before turning on your air conditioning, it is a good idea to check the filter on the coils and make sure it is clean.