America Strong: Joint Base Charleston Salute to the Forefront

Healthcare workers waved at the Joint Base Charleston C-17 Globemaster III's during a flyover saluting healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19, May 15, 2020, at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. The C-17's hailed from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston and flew as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG, saluting those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

