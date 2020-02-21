Healthcare workers waved at the Joint Base Charleston C-17 Globemaster III's during a flyover saluting healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19, May 15, 2020, at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. The C-17's hailed from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston and flew as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG, saluting those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2020 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6212478
|VIRIN:
|181204-F-UL476-1350
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|600.74 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, America Strong: Joint Base Charleston Salute to the Forefront [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS
