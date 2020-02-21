Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Strong: Joint Base Charleston Salute to the Forefront [Image 2 of 4]

    America Strong: Joint Base Charleston Salute to the Forefront

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    April Cheesebourough and Christina Schenk, VA employees and Air Force spouses, await a flyover by Joint Base Charleston, S.C., C-17 Globemaster IIIs saluting healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19, May 15, 2020, at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. The C-17's hailed from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston and flew as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG, saluting those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 09:37
    This work, America Strong: Joint Base Charleston Salute to the Forefront [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

