U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200504-N-WA745-1131 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 4, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ignacio Munguia (left) and Utilitiesman Constructionman Enrique Martinez, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, prepare wooden sheets for wall sheathing a head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2020 21:19
    Location: POHNPEI, FM 
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Pohnpei
    Indo-Pacific

