U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response

200504-N-WA745-1131 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 4, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ignacio Munguia (left) and Utilitiesman Constructionman Enrique Martinez, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, prepare wooden sheets for wall sheathing a head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

