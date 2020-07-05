Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200507-N-WA745-1133 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 4, 2020) Utilitiesman Constructionman Enrique Martinez, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, prepares the plumbing a set of quarantine head and shower facilities. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christian Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Pohnpei
    Indo-Pacific

    • LEAVE A COMMENT