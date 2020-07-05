200507-N-WA745-1132 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 4, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Roslyn Ruiz, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, paints a quarantine head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2020 21:19
|Photo ID:
|6212205
|VIRIN:
|200507-N-WA745-1132
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|351.08 KB
|Location:
|POHNPEI, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA , FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christian Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT