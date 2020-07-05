200507-N-WA745-1132 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (May 4, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Roslyn Ruiz, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, paints a quarantine head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 05.16.2020 21:19 Photo ID: 6212205 VIRIN: 200507-N-WA745-1132 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 351.08 KB Location: POHNPEI, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA , FM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei construct facilities to help prepare for COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christian Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.