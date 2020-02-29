Heritage Flight at Night

Heritage aircraft sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb 29, 2020. The Heritage Flight Training course involves past and present aircraft flying in formations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6142580
|VIRIN:
|200229-F-DG902-032
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.33 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
