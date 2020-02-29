Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heritage Flight at Night [Image 1 of 5]

    Heritage Flight at Night

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35 will provide next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:28
    Photo ID: 6142576
    VIRIN: 200229-F-DG902-009
    Resolution: 6616x4010
    Size: 19.44 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight at Night [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage Flight at Night
    Heritage Flight at Night
    Heritage Flight at Night
    Heritage Flight at Night
    Heritage Flight at Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Night
    F-16
    Tucson
    F-22
    A-10
    Fighting Falcon
    training course
    F-35
    Lightning
    Viper
    Davis-Monthan
    Raptor
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Mustang
    A-1
    P-38
    DM
    Sabre
    Lightning II
    Heritage Flight
    Demo Team
    P-51
    F-86
    Demonstration Team
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    Skyraider
    355th WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT