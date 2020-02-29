A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35 will provide next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6142576
|VIRIN:
|200229-F-DG902-009
|Resolution:
|6616x4010
|Size:
|19.44 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight at Night [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
