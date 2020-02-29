Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight at Night [Image 3 of 5]

    Heritage Flight at Night

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircraft sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. The primary function of these aircraft is to fly, fight and win our nation’s wars.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:29
    Photo ID: 6142579
    VIRIN: 200229-F-DG902-023
    Resolution: 7027x4271
    Size: 28.04 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight at Night [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Night
    F-16
    Tucson
    F-22
    A-10
    Fighting Falcon
    training course
    F-35
    Lightning
    Viper
    Davis-Monthan
    Raptor
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Mustang
    A-1
    P-38
    DM
    Sabre
    Lightning II
    Heritage Flight
    Demo Team
    P-51
    F-86
    Demonstration Team
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    Skyraider
    355th WG

