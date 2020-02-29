U.S. Air Force aircraft sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. The primary function of these aircraft is to fly, fight and win our nation’s wars.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6142579
|VIRIN:
|200229-F-DG902-023
|Resolution:
|7027x4271
|Size:
|28.04 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight at Night [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT