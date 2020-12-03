Educators and influencers with Recruiting Stations Frederick and Lansing participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program demonstration during the Educator Workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2020. The participants visited MCRD Parris Island for a four-day period to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of how recruits are transformed into Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody J. Ohira)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6142049
|VIRIN:
|200312-M-HR246-0406
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Educators with RS Frederick, RS Lansing Experience Recruit Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Cody Ohira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT