Educators with RS Frederick, RS Lansing, Experience Recruit Training

Educators and influencers with Recruiting Stations Frederick and Lansing participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program demonstration during the Educator Workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2020. The participants visited MCRD Parris Island for a four-day period to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of how recruits are transformed into Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody J. Ohira)

