    Educators with RS Frederick, RS Lansing Experience Recruit Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Educators with RS Frederick, RS Lansing Experience Recruit Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Cody Ohira 

    4th Marine Corps District

    James Snyder, a counselor from Lake City High School, with Recruiting Station Lansing, descends down the rappel tower during the Educator Workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2020. Participants with Recruiting Stations Frederick and Lansing visited MCRD Parris Island for a four-day period to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of how recruits are transformed into Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody J. Ohira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6142050
    VIRIN: 200312-M-HR246-0759
    Resolution: 4966x3973
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: LAKE CITY, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators with RS Frederick, RS Lansing Experience Recruit Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Cody Ohira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PARRIS ISLAND
    EDUCATORS WORKSHOP
    RECRUIT TRAINING
    MCRC
    4MCD
    4MCDEWS

