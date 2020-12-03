Ryan Moore, the dean of Oxford High School, with Recruiting Station Lansing, descends down the rappel tower during the Educator Workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2020. Participants with Recruiting Stations Frederick and Lansing visited MCRD Parris Island for a four-day period to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding of how recruits are transformed into Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody J. Ohira)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 11:03 Photo ID: 6142048 VIRIN: 200312-M-HR246-0661 Resolution: 5565x3975 Size: 1.79 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Hometown: CHARLESTON, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Educators with RS Frederick, RS Lansing, Experience Recruit Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Cody Ohira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.