USS Germantown (LSD 42) amphibious operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2020) Royal New Zealand Navy sailor Sub Lt. Jake Hunt prepares to rig water barriers during amphibious operations in the well deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

