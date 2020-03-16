PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2020) Quartermaster 2nd Class Donald Mitchell, from Philadelphia, takes measurements on Landing Craft, Utility 1633 assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 during amphibious operations. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 04:40 Photo ID: 6141665 VIRIN: 200316-N-QD718-1480 Resolution: 2203x1574 Size: 765.39 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) amphibious operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.