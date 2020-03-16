Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) amphibious operations [Image 15 of 22]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) amphibious operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2020) Royal New Zealand Navy sailor Able Leading Electronic Warfare Specialist Jesse James Matekuare preforms maintenance checks on a float coat on Landing Craft, Utility 1633 assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 during amphibious operations. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

