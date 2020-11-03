Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Tarif Garrett, from Milwaukee, speaks at a Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions meeting aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

