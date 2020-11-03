SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Zach Biello, from Houston, measures relative humidity from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6141569
|VIRIN:
|200311-N-CU072-1027
|Resolution:
|3789x2522
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
